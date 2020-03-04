Special to the Register & Bee
The Danville Police Department is currently offering the Citizen Police Academy to the residents of the city of Danville. Participation in the Citizen Police Academy is free of charge to those who are accepted.
The academy designed to offer individuals an opportunity to learn more about the operations of the police department, police procedures, and to foster an enhanced understanding and level of cooperation between the police and the community. It will not transform residents into police officers, but rather heighten awareness of both the public and the police in an effort to develop a partnership between both.
The Citizen Police Academy’s primary objective is to provide interactive instruction in many basic police department tasks as well as provide an opportunity to have a hands-on experience with the some of the tools of the police trade.
The academy will run one Tuesday per week for eight weeks beginning at 6 p.m. March 31 at the police department.
This session will host up to 12 participants.
The application is available online. The registration deadline is March 20.
For more information, contact Sgt. Nicole Jeffries at (434) 797-8898, option 1 or jeffrnd@danvilleva.gov.
