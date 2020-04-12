The city of Danville and Pittsylvania County were recognized by Site Selection Magazine as a Top 10 Micropolitan Area in the United States.
The Danville Micropolitan Area, which includes Pittsylvania County, was listed as the No. 6 ranked micropolitan area based on the number of qualifying new and expanding economic development projects in 2019. Danville’s micropolitan area outranked 98 percent of the nation’s micropolitan areas.
Micropolitan areas are defined as an urban area with a population of at least 10,000 but less than 50,000 residents and its surrounding communities.
The Danville micropolitan area of Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville has been listed in the Site Selection’s Top 100 for the past seven years, ranking in the top 10 three of those years. This ranking is an important benchmark because it compares 542 micropolitan areas of similar size across the United States. The ranking considers three key project parameters — at least $1 million of capital investment, creation of 50 or more jobs and at least 20,000 square feet of new floor space.
“Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville share a tremendous collaborative partnership, and this has enabled us to successfully recruit companies and help them expand. A total of seven projects bringing in 1,315 jobs and $453 million in capital investment were announced in 2019. We are extremely proud of our achievement and this recognition,” said Pittsylvania County Administrator David M. Smitherman.
Danville City Manager Ken Larking is not surprised that the region received such a high ranking.
“We’ve been aggressive in our approach to economic development and it has really paid off,” Larking said. “I believe our regional partnership has been the key to our success.”
Site Selection Magazine is a trade resource for expansion decision makers, from CEOs and human resource professionals to consultants and facility planners.
— Special to the Register & Bee
