Danville Optimist Club

On Jan. 28, the Danville Optimist Club welcomed Dianne Whittle and Alex Estrada as guest speakers. Whittle and Estrada represent Virginia Central University's Massey Cancer Center's Cancer and Research Center in Danville. The center offers support to patients and their families as well as being an active research facility trying to advance the understanding and treatment of cancer. Other topics included the impact of nutrition and how knowledge of family health history are important in determining when to begin screenings. For more information, call (434) 421-3060. The Danville Optimist Club meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Golden Corral in Danville.

 Contributed photo

