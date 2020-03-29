On March 10, the Danville Optimist Club welcomed Morgan Zulinke as the guest speaker.
Zulinke manages the Urban Farm Project for God’s Storehouse. Last year, the project provided 150 pounds of fresh produce for God’s Storehouse and hopes to double that for 2020.
This 1-acre project is helping build the capacity of God’s Storehouse in order to help eliminate hunger in the community. Last year the project won the Thrive Award from the Health Cooperative.
Afterschool groups participate in fun learning projects and volunteers help with gardening tasks as best as they are able.
For more infoformation, email urbanfarm@godsstorehouse.org or visit www.godsstorehouse.org.
— Special to the Register & Bee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.