Morgan Zulinke was the guest speaker for the March 10 meeting of the Danville Optimist Club.

Zulinke manages the Urban Farm Project for God’s Storehouse. Last year, the project provided 150 pounds of fresh produce for God’s Storehouse and hopes to double that for 2020.

This 1-acre project is helping build the capacity of God’s Storehouse in order to help eliminate hunger in the community. Last year the project won the Thrive Award from the Health Cooperative.

Afterschool groups participate in fun learning projects and volunteers help with gardening tasks as best as they are able.

For more infoformation, email urbanfarm@godsstorehouse.org or visit www.godsstorehouse.org.

