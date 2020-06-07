Bill Sgrinia, director of the city of Danville Parks and Recreation Department, has announced the selection of Russell Carter as director of the Danville Public Library.
Carter, who has served as interim director since October, will assume the position full-time on July 1.
“Russell has hit the ground running after being appointed interim library director, and I am confident he will continue to deliver the best possible library services for our patrons,” Sgrinia said.
The library is a division of the parks and recreation department. Carter was chosen from a field of 20 applicants through a national recruitment process.
As interim director, Carter was responsible for initiating several new programs and services, including “Good Night Home Town,” which uses social media to provide children’s bedtime stories to the community.
“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to serve the community as a part of the library team. They have always done amazing work, and I am honored to earn the chance to help in any way I can,” Carter said.
Carter joined the Parks and Recreation staff in 2012 as the communications specialist. Before that, he worked for the Chatham Star Tribune.
The Danville Public Library’s mission is to empower and engage the community through access to free resources and services that enable creative thinking and lifelong learning. The library system includes the Ruby B. Archie Public Library at 511 Patton St. and the Westover branch at 94 Clifton St. For more information, visit www.readdanvilleva.org or call (434) 799-5195.
— Special to the Register & Bee
