Perhaps you worked in the garden or on the lawn last weekend and noticed some diseased plants or grass or discovered an insect infestation.
Would you like to know what is wrong and how to solve the problems before they get out of hand? Are weeds getting the upper hand on your property?
The Danville Master Gardeners have your back.
Call the Danville Cooperative Extension office at (434) 799-6558 or send an email to danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com at any time.
Master Gardeners will be replying to inquiries from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays in June.
— Special to the Register & Bee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.