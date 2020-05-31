Perhaps you worked in the garden or on the lawn last weekend and noticed some diseased plants or grass or discovered an insect infestation.

Would you like to know what is wrong and how to solve the problems before they get out of hand? Are weeds getting the upper hand on your property?

The Danville Master Gardeners have your back.

Call the Danville Cooperative Extension office at (434) 799-6558 or send an email to danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com at any time.

Master Gardeners will be replying to inquiries from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays in June.

— Special to the Register & Bee

Tags

Load comments