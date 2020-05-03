Danville Master Gardener help desk open for questions
Members of the Danville Master Gardeners are taking questions on gardening, lawn and landscaping at any time through calls to the Virginia Cooperative Extension office at (434) 799-6558 and via email at danvillemastergardeners@gmail.org.
Help desk volunteers are working from home. They will research questions and return call or email according to the following schedule for May. While the extension office remains closed to the public, staff members are still attending to incoming calls.
May Master Gardener Help Desk schedule:
» From noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday;
» From noon to 4 p.m. May 13;
» From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18;
» From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
