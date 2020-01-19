Special to the Register & Bee
Danville Mall recently announced the launch of Color for a Cause, an annual event that raises funds and awareness in support of local organizations.
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 3 at the mall. Organizations may visit wecolorforacause.com" target="_blank">wecolorforacause.com to register to participate in this year’s event.
During the event, participating organizations are provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.
“We are excited to be putting on this exciting event at the Mall,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, owners of the mall. “We want to bring people together in the Mall to inspire shoppers, families and the community. Color for a Cause does just that by bringing awareness to local organizations and providing a fun opportunity to support all the great work they do here in the Danville community. We want to invite all local organizations to participate in this annual event and we hope to have many different causes represented,”
Color for a Cause is held at the Danville Mall at no cost to participating organizations. Registration is currently open and local organizations looking to sign up or learn more can visit wecolorforacause.com or email mallevents@hullpg.com. The registration deadline for participating organizations is Jan. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.