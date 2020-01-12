Kiwanis

Members of the Danville Kiwanis Club recently heard remarks from representatives of organizations who received a grant from the Kiwanis Club Foundation during the past year. Those attending include (from left) Ray Beale, Kiwanis Foundation vice president; Russell Scruggs, Danville Concert Association and Danville Area Choral Arts Society; Kenny Lewis, Danville Church Based Tutorial; Kim Baldridge, Danville Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity; Buddy Curry, Kids and Pros; Cheryl Hill, Danville Community College Educational Foundation; Vanessa Scearce, Boys and Girls Club of Danville; Desiree Schaffer, Danville Symphony Orchestra; Paul Leipe, Friends of the Old West End; Moriah Shepherd, Danville Science Center; John Wales, Kiwanis Foundation president.

 Contributed photo
