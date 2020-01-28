Picking up trash

Danville Kiwanis Club members recently pick up trash along their adopted street, Park Avenue. Helping are (front row, from left) Jacob Poindexter and Colton Sinclair; (back row) William Poindexter, Randy Boswell, Tommy Dodson, Jim Hamilton, Bob Newnam, Bert Osborne, Dave Clark and Tom Meadows.

 Contributed photo
