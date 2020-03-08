Danville Historic Society tour guide Joyce Wilburn will be the featured speaker this week for The Wednesday Club.
As a tour guide, Wilburn uses the Wednesday Club as a starting point and tells anecdotes about nearby houses and their former residents.
Before the Wednesday presentation, guests will test their knowledge of neighborhood history and winners will be rewarded with a guided walking tour.
Wilburn has a master’s degree from Averett University and is an award-winning journalist and editor of Evince, a former weather reporter on WBTM/WAKG and the creator of four guided tours of Danville.
She has been leading tours for more than a decade and has entertained visitors from 39 states and 20 countries. After the program, Lori and Berkeley Bidgood, of Bright Leaf Segway Tours, will be in the parking lot demonstrating how to ride a Segway.
Tea will be served at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and the program will begin at 3:45 p.m. The club is located at 1002 West Main St. in Danville. The meetings are free and open to the public.
— Special to the Register & Bee
