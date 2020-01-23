Danville Public Schools recently received a $5,000 grant from No Kid Hungry Virginia to support afterschool meals through the nonprofit’s latest round of grants.
In total, $15,000 was distributed to three school systems throughout Virginia.
The grant will support Danville Public Schools’ afterschool meals program, which is using a mobile meals truck to serve free meals and snacks for the first time this school year. The truck launched in 2019 to help expand Danville’s free summer meals program. By traveling to different housing locations and neighborhoods, the mobile meals truck will be able to reach more children with free afterschool meals.
In addition to a supper or snack, afterschool meal programs include enrichment activities, providing kids with a safe place to go in the afternoon when parents may not be home. And this impacts kids — research shows that attendance and graduation rates go up when students participate in afterschool programs, and offering meals encourages kids to participate in these valuable activities.
Fairfax and Staunton school districts also received $5,000.
“These school systems are using new and innovative ways to ensure that every child is connected to healthy meals after school,” said Claire Mansfield, No Kid Hungry Virginia state director. “Afterschool meals are an important tool to ensure students are getting the nutrition they need after the school day has ended.”
Without afterschool meals, school lunch is the last healthy meal of the day for too many children.
Visit state.nokidhungry.org/virginia for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.