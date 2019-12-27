With all the extra gift boxes associated with the holiday season, the city is asking residents to use the recycling drop-off sites.
Cardboard, plain wrapping paper and tissue paper are among the mixed paper products that can be recycled.
However, residents should not place bows and ribbons, as well as wrapping paper that is metallic, has glitter or velvety flocking on it, into the mixed paper container at the recycling drop-off sites because these materials hinder the marketability of the mixed paper.
The Danville Public Works Department maintains five recycling drop-off sites:
- Danville Mall (southwest corner)
- Tractor Supply (Kings Fairground Plaza)
- Ballou Park Shopping Center
- South Boston Road/Halifax Road (across from Public Works facility)
- Piney Forest Road (beside the Astoria Hotel)
These sites also collect newspapers, mixed paper, plastic bottles No. 1 and No. 2, aluminum cans and glass containers.
The department also will recycle miscellaneous electronics such as computers and small household devices if residents drop them off at the E-Recycling Center, which is located at the public works warehouse building on 998 South Boston Road.
The city does not accept the following recyclables:
- Tube televisions
- Computer monitors with cathode-ray tubes
- Auto Fluids
- Batteries
- Bulbs (fluorescent, incandescent, or tubular)
- Plastic types 3-77
The department provides a curbside recycling service for residents who sign up. The annual cost is $90 for a semimonthly collection service.
For the week after Christmas only, sanitation crews will collect boxes and Christmas wrapping paper and tissue that cannot fit inside trash containers. These items should be placed beside the container. The boxes should be broken down, and the wrapping paper and tissue paper should be bagged. Boxes and bags picked up at the curbside are not recycled.
