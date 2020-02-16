The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Feb. 5 at Ballou Park Recreation Center with nine tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Bill Bolton and Barry Koplen, first; Ellen Davis and Shirley Turner, second; Jane Carter and Gerry Belton, third; and Jo Ann Herndon and Barbara Fitzgerald, fourth.
East-west winners were Linda Walker and Mary Alice Moore, first; Pattie Motley and Barbara Bennett, second; Emma and David Hooper, third; and Mary Dewberry and Jessie Donelson, fourth. Strata B winners were Suzanne Fisher and Gale Scott tied with Lois Glass and Doris Jones for first/second.
The club met Feb. 7 at the center with nine tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Ellen Davis and Anne Adams, first; Lamar Barr and Doris Jones, second; Diane Doss and Mary Alice Moore, third; and Shirley Turner and Barry Koplen, fourth. East-west winners were David Nickels and Susan Lester, first; Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett, second; Al and Kathy Divine, third; Emma and David Hooper, fourth.
