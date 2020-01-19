The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Jan. 8 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center with 11 tables of the Mitchell movement played.

North-south winners were Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett, first; Anne Adams and Judy Foster, second; Ellen Davis and Rose Mowbray, third; and Ronnie Mand and Barry Koplen, fourth. Strata B winners were Barbara Fitzgerald and Jerrye Mayhew, first; Susan Critz and Sue Rosser, second.

East-west winners were Karen Lackey and Jane Carter, first; Shirley Turner and Nancy Clark, second; Emma and David Hooper, third; and Skip and Carolyn Wilson, fourth. Strata B winners were Jo Ann Herndon and Barbara Bennett, first; Al and Kathy Divine, second; and Jean Parker and Esther Mise, third.

The club met Jan. 10 at the Center with 12 tables of the Mitchell movement played.

North-south winners were Len Ellis and Perry Drevo, first; Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett, second; Anne Adams and Judy Foster, third; Ronnie Mand and Barry Koplen, fourth; and Ellen Davis and Pattie Motley, fifth.

East-west winners were Susan Lester and Randy Mattox, first; Mary Dewberry and Gale Scott, second; Esther Mise and Barbara Bennett, third; Karen Lackey and Ann Caldwell, fourth; and Jerrye Mayhew and Freda Watt, fifth.

