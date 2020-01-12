Bridge results

The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Jan. 3 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center with 10 tables of the Mitchell movement played.

North-south winners were Ellen Davis and Anne Adams, first; Susan Critz and Sue Rosser, second; Jane Carter and Gerry Belton, third; and Barbara Fitzgerald and Suzanne Fisher, fourth. Strata B winners were Judy Foster and Betty Wilson.

East-west winners were Emma and David Hooper, first; Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett, second; Nancy Clark and Barbara Bennett, third; and Ann Cardwell and Susan Lester. fourth. Strata B winners were Karen Lackey and Jean Gautsch.

