The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Jan. 29 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center with 10 tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Len Ellis and Perry Drevo, first; Judy Foster and Phil Somers, second; Anne Adams and Ginny Sands, third; and Jean Parker and Andy Farley, fourth. Strata B winners were Ronnie Mand and Ann Petrovich.
East-west winners Skip Wilson and Nancy Clark, first; Al and Kathy Divine, second; Emma and David Hooper, third; Carolyn Wilson and Cindy Teague, fourth. Strata B winners were Suzanne Fisher and Jo Ann Herndon, first, and Jerrye Mayhew and Esther Mise, second.
The club met Jan. 31 at the center with 11 tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Ronnie Mand and Cindy Kiger, first; Judy and David Garland, second; Susan Critz and Sue Rosser, third; and Ellen Davis and Barbara Bennett, fourth.
East-west winners were Skip and Carolyn Wilson, first; Al and Kathy Divine, second; Carol Deaton and Susan Kirby, third; and Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett, fourth. Strata B winners were Mary Dewberry and Gale Scott tied with Maria La Chey and Anita Bray for first/second.
