The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Jan. 15 at Ballou Park Recreation Center with ten tables of the Mitchell movement played.

North-South winners were Ellen Davis and Anne Adams, first; Bill Bolton and Barry Koplen, second; Shirley Turner and Wright Garrett, third; Len Ellis and Perry Drevo, fourth. Strata B winners were Susan Critz and Karen Lackey, first; Lamar Barr and Betty Wilson, second.

East-West winners were Kinza Pickelsimer and Dave Stephenson, first; Emma and David Hooper, second; Jane Carter and Pattie Motley, third; Rose Mowbray and Barbara Bennett, fourth. Strata B winners were Jean Parker and Esther Mise, first; Jo Ann Herndon and Suzanne Fisher, second; Jim and Kathy Haughton, third.

The Club met Friday, Jan. 17th at the center with nine tables of the Mitchell movement played.

North-South winners were Anne Adams and Elizabeth Whitehead, first; Judy Garland and Freda Watt, second; Bill Bolton and Ellen Davis, third; Lamar Barr and Betty Wilson, fourth. East-West winners were David Nickels and Susan Lester, first; Bruce Clapper and Judy Foster, second; George Gautsch and David Garland, third; Karen Lackey and Randy Mattox, fourth.

