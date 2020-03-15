The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met on March 4 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center with the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Len Ellis and Perry Drevo, first; Skip and Carolyn Wilson, second; and Judy Foster and Phil Somers tied with Jane Carter and Gerry Belton for third.
East-west winners were Kinza Pickelsimer and David Stephenson, first; Emma Sue Hooper and David Hooper, second; Maria LaChey and Anita Bray, third; Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett, fourth.
The club met on March 6 at the center with the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Diane Doss and Mary Alice Moore, first; Ellen Davis and Freda Watt, second; Jean Parker and Andy Farley, third; and Jane Carter and Gerry Belton, fourth.
East-west winners were Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett, first; Skip Wilson and Carolyn Wilson, second; Mary Dewberry and Gale Scott, third; and Ronnie Mand and Carolyne Smith, fourth.
