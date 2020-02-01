The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Jan. 22 at Ballou Park Recreation Center with 10 tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Anne Adams and Ginny Sands, first; Ellen Davis and Judy Foster, second; David Nickels and Randy Mattox, third; and Len Ellis and Perry Drevo, fourth. Strata B winners were Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett.
East-west winners were Kinza Pickelsimer and Dave Stephenson, first; Suzanne Fisher and Barbara Bennett, second; Jerry Mayhew and Jo Ann Herndon, third; and Ann Petrovich and Pattie Motley, fourth. Strata B winners were Barry Koplen and Shirley Turner tied with Linda Walker and Mary Alice Moore.
The club met Jan. 24 at the center with eight tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Bill Bolton and Ellen Davis, first; Anne Adams and Judy Foster, second; and Diane Doss and Mary Alice Moore, third. Strata B winners were Lamar Barr and Betty Wilson.
East-west winners were Barry Koplen and Ronnie Mand, first; David Nickels and Susan Lester, second; and Skip Wilson and John Barnard, third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.