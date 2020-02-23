The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Feb. 12 at the Ballou Nature Center with 11 tables of the Mitchell movement played.

North-south winners were Skip and Carolyn Wilson, first; Bill Bolton and Anne Adams, second; Len Ellis and Perry Drevo, third; and Phil Somers and Bruce Clapper, fourth. Strata B winners were Shirley Turner and Nancy Clark, first; Harriet Brandon and Mary Dewberry, second; Ronnie Mand and Mary Alice Moore, third.

East-west winners were Elizabeth Whitehead and Pattie Motley, first; Kinza Pickelsimer and Dave Stephenson, second; Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett, third; and Jo Ann Herndon and Barbara Bennett, fourth. Strata B winners were Al and Kathy Divine.

The club met Feb. 14 at the center with 10 tables of the Mitchell movement played.

North-south winners were Anne Adams and Judy Foster first; Kathy and Al Divine, second; Nancy Clark and Carolyn Fuquay, third; and Jane Carter and Karen Lackey, fourth.

East-west winners were Skip and Carolyn Wilson, first; Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett, second; Emma and David Hooper, third; and Linda Bledsoe and Eileen Hicks, fourth. Strata B winners were Anita Bray and Maria La Chey.

