The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Feb. 12 at the Ballou Nature Center with 11 tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Skip and Carolyn Wilson, first; Bill Bolton and Anne Adams, second; Len Ellis and Perry Drevo, third; and Phil Somers and Bruce Clapper, fourth. Strata B winners were Shirley Turner and Nancy Clark, first; Harriet Brandon and Mary Dewberry, second; Ronnie Mand and Mary Alice Moore, third.
East-west winners were Elizabeth Whitehead and Pattie Motley, first; Kinza Pickelsimer and Dave Stephenson, second; Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett, third; and Jo Ann Herndon and Barbara Bennett, fourth. Strata B winners were Al and Kathy Divine.
The club met Feb. 14 at the center with 10 tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Anne Adams and Judy Foster first; Kathy and Al Divine, second; Nancy Clark and Carolyn Fuquay, third; and Jane Carter and Karen Lackey, fourth.
East-west winners were Skip and Carolyn Wilson, first; Lamar Barr and Wright Garrett, second; Emma and David Hooper, third; and Linda Bledsoe and Eileen Hicks, fourth. Strata B winners were Anita Bray and Maria La Chey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.