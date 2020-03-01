The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Feb. 19 at the Ballou Park Nature Center with 13 tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Shirley Turner and Wright Garrett, first; Bill Bolton and Barry Koplen, second; Ellen Davis and Anne Adams, third; Len Ellis and Perry Devo, fourth; and Nancy Clark and Cindy Teague, fifth. Strata B winners were Ronnie Mand and Carolyne Smith, first; and Mary Lu Hinkle and Judy Gilliam, second.
East-west winners were Jean Parker and Esther Mise, first; Al and Kathy Divine, second; Karen Lackey and Susan Lester, third; Kinza Pickelsimer and Dave Stephenson, fourth; and Suzanne Fisher and Carolyn Wilson, fifth. Strata B winners were Jim and Kathy Haughton.
