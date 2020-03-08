The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Feb. 28 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center with the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Ellen Davis and Jane Carter, first; Carolyn and Skip Wilson, second; Nancy Clark and Carolyn Fuquay, third; and Susan Critz and Sue Rosser, fourth. Strata B winners were Diane Doss and Mary Alice Moore.
East-west winners were Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett, first; Mary Dewberry and Gale Scott, second; Emma Sue and David Hooper, third; and Jean Parker and Jo Ann Herndon, fourth. Strata B winners Ann Petrovich and Suzanne Fisher.
The club met Feb. 26 at the center with the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were: Len Ellis and Perry Drevo, first; Bill Bolton and Wright Garrret, second; Ellen Davis and Judy Foster, third; Betty Wilson and Gerry Belton, fourth; and Nancy Clark and Phil Sommers, fifth. Strata B winners were Barbara Bennett and Doris Jones, first; Susan Critz and Sue Rosser, second.
East-west winners were Carolyn and Skip Wilson, first; Emma Sue and David Hooper, first; Emma Sue and David Hooper, second; Jim and Kathy Haughton, third; and Rose Mowbray and Liz Whitehead, fourth;Penny Barham and Shirley Turner, fifth. Strata B winners were Al and Kathy Divine.
