The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Dec. 11 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center with 12 tables of the Mitchell movement played.

North-south winners were Phil Somers and Bruce Clapper, first; Susan Critz and Sue Rosser, second; Ellen Davis and Rose Mowbray, third; Len Ellis and Perry Drevo, fourth; and Anne Adams and Judy Foster, fifth. Strata B winners were June Oakley and Jack Bridgforth.

East-west winners were Kinza Pickelsimer and Dave Stephenson, first; Elizabeth Whitehead and Pattie Motley, second; Nancie Motley and Jane Carter, third; Emma and David Hooper, fourth; Jean Parker and Esther Mise, fifth. Strata B winners were Susan Lester and Randy Mattox.

The club did not meet on Dec. 13 because of the threat of freezing rain.

Tags

Load comments