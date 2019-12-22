The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Dec. 11 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center with 12 tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Phil Somers and Bruce Clapper, first; Susan Critz and Sue Rosser, second; Ellen Davis and Rose Mowbray, third; Len Ellis and Perry Drevo, fourth; and Anne Adams and Judy Foster, fifth. Strata B winners were June Oakley and Jack Bridgforth.
East-west winners were Kinza Pickelsimer and Dave Stephenson, first; Elizabeth Whitehead and Pattie Motley, second; Nancie Motley and Jane Carter, third; Emma and David Hooper, fourth; Jean Parker and Esther Mise, fifth. Strata B winners were Susan Lester and Randy Mattox.
The club did not meet on Dec. 13 because of the threat of freezing rain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.