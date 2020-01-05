The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Dec. 27 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center with seven tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Anne Adams and Judy Foster, first; June Oakley and Jack Bridgforth, second; abd Bill Bolton and Barry Koplen, third. Strata B winners were Jim and Kathy Haughton.
East-west winners were Sue Rosser and Susan Critz, first; Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett, second; and Skip and Carolyn Wilson, third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.