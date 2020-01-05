The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Dec. 27 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center with seven tables of the Mitchell movement played.

North-south winners were Anne Adams and Judy Foster, first; June Oakley and Jack Bridgforth, second; abd Bill Bolton and Barry Koplen, third. Strata B winners were Jim and Kathy Haughton.

East-west winners were Sue Rosser and Susan Critz, first; Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett, second; and Skip and Carolyn Wilson, third.

