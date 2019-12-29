The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Dec. 18 at Ballou Park Recreation Center with 11 tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Nancy Clark and Phil Somers, first; Judy Foster and Bruce Clapper, second; Shirley Turner and Wright Garrett, third; and Carolyn Wilson and Suzanne Fisher, fourth. Strata B winners were Elizabeth Whitehead and Gerry Belton.
East-west winners were Kinza Pickelshimer and Dave Stephenson, first; Emma and David Hooper, second; Barry Koplen and Skip Wilson, third; and Sue Rosser and Susan Lester. fourth. Strata B winners were Rose Mowbray and Barbara Bennett, first; and David Garland and George Gautsch, second.
The club met Dec. 20 at the center with eight tables of the Mitchell movement played.
North-south winners were Ellen Davis and Jane Carter, first; Shirley Turner and Barry Koplen, second; and Anne Adams and Barbara Bennett, third. Strata B winners were Lois Glass and Jo Ann Herndon.
East-west winners were Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett, first; David Nickels and Randy Mattox, second; and David and Emma Hooper, third. Strata B winners were Mary Dewberry and Gale Scott.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.