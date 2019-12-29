The Danville Duplicate Bridge Club met Dec. 18 at Ballou Park Recreation Center with 11 tables of the Mitchell movement played.

North-south winners were Nancy Clark and Phil Somers, first; Judy Foster and Bruce Clapper, second; Shirley Turner and Wright Garrett, third; and Carolyn Wilson and Suzanne Fisher, fourth. Strata B winners were Elizabeth Whitehead and Gerry Belton.

East-west winners were Kinza Pickelshimer and Dave Stephenson, first; Emma and David Hooper, second; Barry Koplen and Skip Wilson, third; and Sue Rosser and Susan Lester. fourth. Strata B winners were Rose Mowbray and Barbara Bennett, first; and David Garland and George Gautsch, second.

The club met Dec. 20 at the center with eight tables of the Mitchell movement played.

North-south winners were Ellen Davis and Jane Carter, first; Shirley Turner and Barry Koplen, second; and Anne Adams and Barbara Bennett, third. Strata B winners were Lois Glass and Jo Ann Herndon.

East-west winners were Pattie Motley and Wright Garrett, first; David Nickels and Randy Mattox, second; and David and Emma Hooper, third. Strata B winners were Mary Dewberry and Gale Scott.

