Special to the Register & Bee
The Center for Community Engagement and Career at Averett University, in partnership with Danville Community College and Piedmont Community College, is planning a Dan River Region Virtual Career Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. May 27.
The fair is open to all students, upcoming graduates, alumni and community members.
Job seekers should register for the fair online. Registration closes at 5 p.m. May 26.
Organizations wishing to advertise positions and meet potential applicants may register using this link. Employer registration closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Averett will send an email to all job seekers who register that contains a list of businesses registered to meet with job seekers and their virtual access information. The university will be using Zoom, the web call platform. Interested seekers may download Zoom for free and visit as many of the businesses as they wish during the two hour block.
For more information, contact Angie McAdams at amcadams@averett.edu or Ryan Taube at rtaube@averett.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.