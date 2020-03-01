The following Dan River Region students were recently named to the president’s list for the fall semester at James Madison University:
- Brooke Craddock, of Danville;
- Cameron Rigney, of Danville;
- Carla Llana, of Danville;
- Devin Williams, of Danville;
- William Byrnes, of Danville;
- Callie Motley, of Danville; and
- Emily Broyles,
