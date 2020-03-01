The following Dan River Region students were recently named to the president’s list for the fall semester at James Madison University:

  • Brooke Craddock, of Danville;
  • Cameron Rigney, of Danville;
  • Carla Llana, of Danville;
  • Devin Williams, of Danville;
  • William Byrnes, of Danville;
  • Callie Motley, of Danville; and
  • Emily Broyles,

of Dry Fork.

