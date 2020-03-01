James Madison University recently announce the following Dan River Region students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester:

  • Gabrielle Shepherd, of Sutherlin;
  • Makayla Dalton, of Dry Fork;
  • Cristina Manzanares, of Danville;
  • Raigan Shackelford, of Danville;
  • Amber Huggins, of Danville;
  • Daniel Shogan, of Danville;
  • Jacob Black, of Danville;
  • Katelyn Haymes, of Chatham; and
  • Gerald Olp,

of Blairs.

