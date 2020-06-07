The dean’s list for the spring semester at Bridgewater College has been announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Alissa Hill, a senior majoring in applied physics and mathematics and Kayla B. Hill, a senior majoring in mathematics, both from Chatham, were named to the dean’s list. Both have a 4.0 grade-point average.

Students on the dean’s list have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average of a possible 4.0.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

