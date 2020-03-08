Sixty-seven members of the Dan River Middle School Junior Beta Club traveled to the 2020 Virginia State Beta Convention on Feb. 12 to 13.

Students participated in multiple events to showcase their talents in academics, music, technology and visual arts.

Students returned to Ringgold with the following awards:

  • Anna Campbell Stoler, first place painting;
  • Samuel Rodriguez, third place science grade 6;
  • Olivea Cook, third place performing arts-solo/duo/trio; and
  • Gold Key Award for Convention Growth, Songfest, third place.

Club sponsors are Elizabeth Hutson, Chrystal Mayhew and Laura Wiles.

