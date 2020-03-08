Members Dan River Middle School attended the 2020 Virginia State Beta Convention including (front row, from left) Riley Blair, Mallory Terry, Jayla Reynolds and Mariyah Clark; (second row) Cambell Barts, Kendall Porter, Katlyne Nester, Josiah Saunders, Kobe Morrison, Jaydin Tate, Hunter Phillips, Samuel Rodriguez, Victoria Weatherford, Kenzie Wilson, Anna Campell Stoler, Tara Parrett, Terriona McClark, Madelyn Kenton, Emily May, Madison Jones, Sarah Chattin and Brandon Richardson; (third row) Katelyn Geistel, Anna Motley, Amare' White, Gavin Shields, Anferny Jones, Jeremy Edmunds, Brayson Loftis, Olivea Cook, Karsyn Smith, Reagan Pruitt, Jackson Cassady, Austin Pritchett, Daniel Calvert, Bryan Coleman, Autumn Polk, LaMaya Motley, Sarah Long, Emma Moore, Lilly Milam, Anistyn Lancaster and Brooklyn Philpott; (fourth row) Cienna Colucci, Christiana Breedlove, Lola Blair, Kaylen Torian, Kayley Atkinson, Olivia Morris, Katelyn Stowe, Jenna Fletcher, Dylan Howerton, Luke Ewing, Asa Fletcher, Daniel Burton, Jacob Boswell, Brianna Pullon, Aleaja Davis, Adrien Scott, Madison Milkowski and Dabney Grace Duren; (fifth row) Gabriele Biagioni, Carley Mosier, Courntey Powell and Laura Harville.
