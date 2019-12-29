The 2019 Community Holiday Light Show in Ballou Park concluded Christmas Day and marked a record-breaking year of giving back to the community.
“This year, $12,935 will be given back to local community groups and area nonprofits,” event organizer Lisa Ferguson said. “This reflects the largest amount of money given back to the community in the six-year history of the show.”
The show began in 2014. Every year, a portion of the proceeds is donated to local organizations that have volunteers work the gates and traffic control and to area nonprofits on behalf of the best-in-show light displays as voted on by the visiting public.
This year’s winners were: first place, St. Luke’s UMC; second place, Goodyear- Danville; third place, Trophy and Sign Center; fourth place, First Responders of Danville; and fifth place, Danville Register and Bee.
“From the teams of builders to the groups who volunteer, this show would be impossible if not for the community’s support,” Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia said. “We have watched this show grow from a few displays and an average of 40 cars per night to almost 30 displays and nights with well over 300 cars. Its success has been a testament to our friends, neighbors, and community.”
The 2019 show totals were 2,332 cars, 23 mini-buses and 15-passenger vans, 8,956 people, and 5,060 visitors to the Children’s Village.
Builders included Lidl, US; Riverview Rotary; American Legion Post #325; Boy Scouts of America Dan River District; Elliott Electric; Atkinson Truck Sales; Stonewall Therapeutic Recreation Center; St. Luke’s UMC; Ballad Brewing; Hargrave Military Academy; URW Community Federal Credit Union; Averett University; Da Spot; Fraternal Order of Eagles Piedmont Aerie 4420; Danville Utilities; Office Plus Business Centre; Team Pansies; Diamond Fever Organization; GWHS Marching Band; Steve Padgett’s Danville Honda; Shelter Construction Services; Cub Scout Pack 372; Center for Pediatric Therapies; Goodyear-Danville; Central Boulevard Church of God Youth; First Responders; Trophy and Sign Center; Danville Register and Bee; and Jodi Carroll Dance Company.
Gate workers included Team Pansies, St. Luke’s UMC, Central Boulevard Church of God Youth Group, Diamond Fever Organization, Danville Shag Club, Goodyear-Danville, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – VA Chapter, Sylvia’s Warriors, Riverview Rotary, George Washington Marching Band, Brosville United Methodist Church and Tunstall Robotics.
“In addition to all of the wonderful community support that made this year a success, Lidl provided all of the cookies and hot chocolate in the Children’s Village,” Ferguson added. “We just can’t thank them enough for everything they did for us during the show.”
Any groups interested in entering a display in the show in 2020 or would like to volunteer to work the gates, should contact Taylor Roberts at (434) 793-4636.
