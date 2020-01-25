Grants

More than $750,000 in new grants were awarded to nonprofit agencies in the Dan River Region in a reception earlier this month.

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region announced a total of $751,325 in new grants to 48 nonprofit community agencies at a Jan. 16 reception at Ballou Recreation Center.

The foundation was incorporated in 1996 and already has returned more than $24 million in community grants and scholarships.

This year’s grants include $250,000 in funding made available by a grant from the Danville Regional Foundation.

The grants awarded by The Community Foundation from the Danville Regional Foundation’s support are:

  • American Red Cross of Blue Ridge Virginia ($10,500) to purchase 15 cutting-edge blood scales (Community Impact Fund)
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters ($5,000) to recruit and train new volunteers (Community Impact Fund)
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of the Danville Area ($7,500) to support the implementation of the Career Readiness & Exploration Initiative (Faye Carter Fund)
  • Caswell Cancer Resource Fund ($21,250) to extend supportive services to residents of Caswell County, North Carolina, who have been diagnosed with cancer (Community Impact Fund)
  • Caswell County Parish ($25,000) to assist families who are in danger of having their electrical service terminated due to inability to pay the bill (Community Impact Fund)
  • Caswell County Partnership for Children ($3,275) to provide children in the Raising-A-Reader program with twelve books to build their home libraries (Gamewood Technology Fund)
  • Community Improvement Council, Head Start ($4,500) for social-
  • emotional curriculum and therapeutic day treatment materials (Faye Carter Fund)
  • Dan River Nonprofit Network ($8,000) to offer ALIGN9, a new program designed to align skilled service providers with nine Dan River Region nonprofits in need of their talents (Community Impact Fund)
  • Danville Area Humane Society ($1,500) to enhance the security system (Community Impact Fund)
  • Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services ($13,000) to help law enforcement professionals overcome the personal and professional internal assaults they experience during their careers in law enforcement (Community Impact Fund)
  • Danville Science Center ($8,000) to upgrade technology within the Digital Dome (Community Impact Fund; Daniel Fund)
  • Danville Social Services ($50,000) to support the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Program (Community Impact Fund)
  • Danville Speech and Hearing Center ($27,000) to provide speech language pathology services to adults and children who are underinsured and unable to afford services (Community Impact Fund; Daniel Fund)
  • Danville Symphony Orchestra ($3,500) to defray a portion of the expenses to present four free orchestral concerts for the Dan River Region (Community Impact Fund; Daniel Fund)
  • Fairview United Methodist Church ($16,000) to support their Backpack Program (Community Impact Fund; Daniel Fund)
  • The First Tee of Danville ($12,000) to help provide full programming scholarships to participants during the spring and fall seasons (Community Impact Fund)
  • Friends of the Danville Public Library ($8,000) to support programming and outreach (Community Impact Fund)
  • HAVEN of the Dan River Region ($7,000) to contract with a local website developer to create a website for HAVEN (Community Impact Fund)
  • House of Hope ($25,000) for roof renovations (Community Impact Fund; Daniel Fund)
  • Just Kids Child Development Center ($8,000) to purchase developmentally appropriate toys and materials for the two centers (Community Impact Fund; Faye Carter Fund)
  • Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia ($20,000) to grant at least four life-changing wishes in Danville and Pittsylvania County (Community Impact Fund; Gamewood Technology Fund)
  • MedAssist of Mecklenburg ($3,500) to purchase lifesaving prescription medications to residents in Caswell County (Community Impact Fund)
  • Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center ($15,000) to purchase food for the distribution program (Community Impact Fund; W. Earl & Elise M.G. Allen Fund)
  • Pittsylvania County Department of Public Safety ($10,000) to purchase CR2 AEDs to be placed in high traffic government buildings in Pittsylvania County (Community Impact Fund)
  • PPL Foundation ($25,000) to renovate Pittsylvania County Public Library’s 3,910 square foot branch library in Gretna (Community Impact Fund)
  • Providence Fire Rescue ($12,000) to purchase a new fire hose (Community Impact Fund)
  • Ringgold Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department ($25,000) to purchase five MSA Gil MSA Air Packs with facepieces (Community Impact Fund)
  • Southside Soccer Club ($18,000) to improve field drainage on the east and west sides of the former Blairs Middle School football field (Community Impact Fund)
  • Southern Area Agency on Aging ($30,000) to assist in circumstances where an older individual’s safety, security and/or general well-being is at risk (Stratford House Fund)
  • SPCA of Pittsylvania County ($4,500) to support the spay program and to provide trap-neuter-return services for Pittsylvania County residents who are caring for feral cat colonies (Community Impact Fund; Animal Welfare Fund; Irving H. & Louise Hambrick Scarce Animal Welfare Fund)
  • St. Luke’s United Methodist Church ($15,000) to purchase food items to be packed in bags and given to the children for the weekend feeding program (Community Impact Fund)
  • Virginia Dental Association Foundation ($2,750) to support the DDS program in Danville and Pittsylvania (Community Impact Fund)
  • Westside Cardinals Youth Football League ($10,000) to purchase football equipment (Community Impact Fund)
  • Yanceyville Volunteer Fire and Rescue ($24,000) to purchase eight sets of personal protective equipment for firefighters (Community Impact Fund)

Each of the following grants was awarded as a result of The Community Foundation’s grantmaking partnership with Danville Regional Foundation.

  • Casville Volunteer Fire Department ($26,000) to purchase four Self Contained Breathing Apparatus units (Community Impact Fund; Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Climax Volunteer Fire Department ($26,000) to purchase four Self Contained Breathing Apparatus units (Community Impact Fund; Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Dan River Basin Association ($10,000) to provide Citizen Water Quality Monitoring Trainings in Danville, Pittsylvania County and Caswell County (Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Danville Area Choral Arts Society ($3,000) to support the choral concert, Handel’s Messiah (Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Danville Church Based Tutorial Program ($30,000) to build capacity within the academic program using math and reading consultants (Faye Carter Fund; Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Danville Concert Association ($1,750) to support the fourth performance of the season, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine (Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Danville Life Saving Crew ($30,000) to replace the Medivac helicopter-landing pad built at the Danville Life Saving Crew (Community Impact Fund; Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Danville Neighborhood Development Corporation ($25,000) to help elderly, veteran, disabled and low-income homeowners in Danville make needed improvements to their homes’ exteriors (Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Danville Pittsylvania Cancer Association ($45,000) to assist clients with cancer-related prescriptions (Community Impact Fund; Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity ($25,000) to build a home for Crystal DeShazor and her three children (Ahmed Children’s Fund; Daniel Fund; Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • God’s Storehouse ($15,000) to purchase food for the weekend feeding program at the following schools: Woodberry Hills, Gibson, GLH Johnson, Schoolfield, Woodrow Wilson and Headstart (Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Grace-A-Lot ($1,800) for new undergarments for men, women, boys and girls (Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Pelham Volunteer Fire Department ($17,000) to replace up to eight sets of outdated turnout gear worn by personnel while responding to fires and motor vehicle accidents (Danville Regional Foundation Fund)
  • Prospect Hill Volunteer Fire Department

($17,000) for a Rescue 42 Truck Kit, Rescue 42 Strut Jack and a SP 777E2 Spreader (Danville Regional Foundation Fund)

