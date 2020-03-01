Special to the Register & Bee
Danville Mall announced recently the organizations participating in Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness for local causes.
During the event, each organization is provided a six-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.
It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in support of Boys & Girls Club of Danville County, Danville County Potato Project, Clifford’s Army Rescue Extravaganza, Crossroads Rescue Mission, Girl Scout Troop 20307, Hope’s Chest, Inc., Parents Against Bullying NC and Piedmont Council and Boy Scouts.
“We want to invite everyone to come out to shop on behalf of a cause and learn more about all the local organizations that are doing great work right here in Danville,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, owners of the mall. “We are excited to have so many organizations represented this year. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop for the spring season while supporting a great cause.”
