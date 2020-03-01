Clifford Lee Helton, of Danville, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours of coursework.
The dean’s list is the highest academic recognition given by the university at the end of each semester. During the January term, Helton took a concentrated course in arts in society in Dublin, Ireland. He resumed his studies at Samford in the spring semester.
Helton is a sophomore majoring in sports medicine and minoring in biology. He is the son of David and Donna Helton, of Danville.
