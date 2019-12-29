As city residents get ready to undeck the halls, the Danville Public Works Department offers a way to give live, fresh-cut Christmas trees and wreaths a second life.
Crews will collect trees placed curbside and take them to the city’s compost and mulch facility.
The pickup will take place on the designated day for yard waste collection.
All trees must be free from plastic bags, ornamental decorations, lights and tinsel in order to be composted. Tree stands and all nails and metal stakes also should be removed.
No artificial trees will be collected for composting.
Residents also may bring trees to the city’s compost and mulch facility free of charge on Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility is located at 101 Airport Road (behind the Danville Regional Airport and beyond the closed landfill).
The trees will be turned into compost and made available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.