Special to the Register & Bee
On Monday evening, Mary Yeo, of Covenant Reformed Baptist Church, received a text message asking if local health care professionals needed masks.
The sender, Kevin Gao and his wife, Joyce Yang, of First Taste Chinese Restaurant of Danville, had bought 400 to donate.
Joyce Yang is a member of the Providence, North Carolina, church. Another church member, Robert Bee, a local doctor, was asked if they could use the masks.
“Yes,” was the response.
On Tuesday, Yeo picked up the 400 masks from Kevin Gao and passed them to Bee who brought it to a medical facility that needed them because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
“We heard about the need for more masks for those on the front-line of fighting COVID-19,” John Carpenter, pastor of Covenant, said. “We had a member who wanted to provide and doctor who is on that front-line. We were happy to be in a position to bring them together.”
Covenant was in the news in February when another member was quarantined for two weeks after returning from China. Covenant supplied her needs for the two weeks so she could stay home. She remained healthy.
Now the church is abiding by the 10-person limit on assemblies and the social distancing guidelines while still providing sermons and music through YouTube and Facebook and now also helping to provide for local health care professionals.
“Medical personnel need the masks most,” Yeo said. “Anyone who has excess masks, please consider donating them.”
