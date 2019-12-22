Christina J. Williams graduated from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, on Dec.14.
Williams earned her Master of Science degree in nursing and is currently pursuing a career as a women’s health nurse practitioner in the North Carolina triangle.
She is an alumna of Tunstall High School, James Madison University and Jefferson College of Health Sciences. She earned her degree from Duke University while serving as a full-time labor and delivery nurse at University of North Carolina Hospital and raising her 1-year-old son, Jackson Corvin with her fiance, Andrew Corvin.
She is the daughter of Carl “Huck” Williams and Beverly Williams
