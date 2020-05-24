Middle Border Forward, in partnership with Caswell Family Medical Center and the Health Collaborative’s Caswell Chapter, recently announced the recipients of the first-ever Caswell Community Impact Project sponsorships.
“While these project applications were submitted back in March, when our community had much different priorities than we do today, we believe projects like these will be integral to rebuilding our community post-Coronavirus,” said Shannon Moretz, project coordinator the Health Collaborative’s Caswell County chapter.
These projects were selected by a panel of reviewers based on feasibility, community need and potential to make a positive impact in the community. Sponsorship recipients will receive hands-on coaching from Middle Border Forward staff and up to $1,000 in financial support. Funds for this initiative were provided by the Caswell Chapter of The Health Collaborative, as part of a grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation.
Recipients
» Alice Robinson: Seeds to Blossoms pairs senior citizens and youth to beautify the grounds at the Caswell County Senior Center.
» Hilary Dodson: Hand Lettered Happy Mail engages several community groups to spread joy throughout the county by writing and mailing happy notes.
» Lucindy Willis: Spring to Life-Herbs for Healthy Eating hosts an interactive workshop to discuss patio gardening and the use of herbs in cooking.
» Rebecca Page: Farmers Market Advertising provides bilingual billboard advertising for the Caswell Farmers Market.
» Galyna Karpenski: String Art hosts a fundraiser to support efforts to provide spay and neuter services free of cost to low-income households in Caswell County.
» Connie Kimrey: Food for Thought provides healthy, communal meal for visitors at the Locust Hill United Methodist Church food pantry.
» Crystal Redd: Fund & Fresh hosts fun and interactive workshop for youth to teach the benefits of healthy eating and active living.
» Susanne Hawkins: Veggie-licious sponsors raised bed gardens at South Elementary School, where students can plant and grow their own vegetables.
» Carolyn Aldridge and Benton Kay Thompson: Fire Extinguisher Safety Program provides fire extinguishers free of charge to low-income households.
» Mindy Stinner: Nature Trail Extension provides signage and clearing for nature trail at the Conservators Center.
Middle Border Forward is a nonprofit community development organization on a mission to inspire community engagement and cultivate effective leadership.
— Special to the Register & Bee
