Middle Border Forward is partnering with Caswell Family Medical Center and The Health Collaborative’s Caswell chapter to provide an opportunity for Caswell County, North Carolina, residents to “be the change” where they live and work.
The newly announced Caswell Community Impact Project initiative will provide up to $1,000 in financial and technical support to individuals and small groups who seek to implement small-scale projects to benefit their community.
Applications are available online at www.middleborderforward.org and open until March 15. Up to 10 projects will be selected for funding.
To quality, applicants must live and/or work in Caswell County and project ideas must fit into one of four key focus area: healthy eating, active living, healthy spaces and leadership/capacity building.
Funds for the initiative are provided through a grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation.
— Special to the Register & Bee
