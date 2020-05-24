Birthday celebration

Old Dominion Classic Sports Car Club Club members drove their British and classic cars to Eugene Majors' house on May 14 to wish him a happy birthday. Major retired as a Danville Memorial Hospital pharmacist, and owned numerous classic cars including a 1965 Shelby Cobra Mustang, award-winning 1968 Cutlass 442, a 1959 Impala convertible and a 1959 Belvedere hardtop. Attending the celebration are four generations of Majors — great granddaughter Ilaria Jackson-Caligiuri, granddaughter Kristina Jackson, daughter Kimberly Jackson, wife Lois Major and 90-year-old Eugene Major. Also pictured are Scott Bennett, Sherman and Janice England, Anderia and Joe Frakes, Jeff Lance, Steve Robinette. Jim Allen, Doug Gery and Lewis Dumont also attended.

 Contributed photo
Load comments