Special to the Register & Bee
Each year, Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets from George Washington High School participate in the annual Valentine Dinner and Dance Celebration at the Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
This year, on Feb. 13, 17 cadets were on hand for the festivities along with the Roman Eagle staff and other volunteers.
The cadets escorted, served dinner and entertained approximately 90 residents with song and dance.
“The cadets had a great time and they look forward to this event each year,” said retired Cmdr. Franklin Hitt, lead instructor for the cadets.
This annual celebration is one of the highlighted opportunities for the cadets to foster a positive relationship with elders while serving their community.
