Presenting colors

On a cold and windy hill, Danville Civil Air Patrol Cadets proudly provided colors for the Wreaths Across America ceremony in early December. Pictured are (from left) cadet Command Master Chief Grace Hopper, cadet Command Master Sgt. Kayleigh Morris, airman 1st Class Riley Woodel, airman 1st Class Camden Fulton and airman 1st Class William McKinney.

 Contributed photo
