Class of 1959

The Brosville High School class of 1959 held its 60th reunion on Oct. 5 at the Westover Community Center in Danville. There were 17 classmates from 1959 attending along with numerous other Brosville classmates. The class has lost 15 of their classmates since graduation. Pictured (front row, from left) are Cleveland Scearce, Charlotte Scearce Davis, Peggy Powell Shackelford, Linda Jackson Vernon, Dianne Jones Hyler, Marie Keatts Payne and Ann Burnette Walton; (second row) Mildred Angle Shields, Jim Haynes, Ronnie Gammon, Larry Vaden, Jim Beasley, Geraldine Gray Hudson, Martin Dixon, Brantley Hanks, Eunice Snead Howard and Katie Richardson Haley.

 Contributed photo
