Dan River Region students recently were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Bridgewater College.
They are:
» Alissa Hill, (all A’s) a senior majoring in applied physics and mathematics, from Chatham,
» Jeremy L. Lunsford, a senior majoring in history, from Danville and
» Joshua R. Lunsford, (all B’s) a senior majoring in biochemistry, from Danville.
» Students on the dean’s list have attained a 3.4 or better GPA of a possible 4.0.
