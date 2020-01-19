Dan River Region students recently were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Bridgewater College.

They are:

» Alissa Hill, (all A’s) a senior majoring in applied physics and mathematics, from Chatham,

» Jeremy L. Lunsford, a senior majoring in history, from Danville and

» Joshua R. Lunsford, (all B’s) a senior majoring in biochemistry, from Danville.

» Students on the dean’s list have attained a 3.4 or better GPA of a possible 4.0.

