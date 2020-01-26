Student of the month

Blake Johnson, an eighth grader at Westover Christian Academy, was named Danville Kiwanis Student of the Month for January. He is the son of Spencer and Rachel Johnson. Johnson is a member of school band, plays basketball and runs cross country for the school. He is thinking about attending Liberty University and majoring in marketing. Congratulating Johnson are Tommy Dodson, Kiwanis youth services chair (left) and John Cline, administrator at Westover Christian Academy.

 Contributed photo
Load comments