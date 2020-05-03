Chris and Devin Van Allen announce the birth of a son, Conner James Van Allen, on March 12, at Sovah Health-Danville. Mrs. Van Allen is the former Devin Brooke Conner.
Grandparents are Robert Van Allen, Alberta Van Allen, Ricky and June Conner and Ronnie and Bonnie Scolpini.
