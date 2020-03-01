Richmond trip

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area participants were guests of Del. Danny Marshall at the Virginia House of Delegates in Richmond. Marshall met with the youth in his office building to explain the legislative process. The children and their chaperones were escorted to the gallery of the House Chamber by Mary Franklin were they were introduced to the “full body” by Del. Les Adams. During their visit, the youth had an opportunity to speak with Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. For more information on the program, call Pat Daniel at (434) 792-3700

 Contributed photo
