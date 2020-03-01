MOST POPULAR
-
Four suspects arrested in drive-by shooting of Danville apartment last week
-
Danville man pleads guilty in death of his 1-year-old daughter; defense called it accidental, but prosecutor said it was 'intentional beating of a child'
-
Callands Festival, a community staple for four decades, cancelled this year; future uncertain
-
House, Senate press forward on gun control legislation
-
With more space for law enforcement equipment, Danville Police Department switching vehicles to SUVs
