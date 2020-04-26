Ballou Recreation Center is hosting virtual bingo at 2 p.m. on Mondays.
The center will provide cards and send an email link via the Zoom app for residents to play. Prizes will be mailed to the winners.
An email address and a computer or smartphone are required to play.
To play, sign-up by giving contact information to the Ballou Recreation Center at (434) 799-5216. The virtual bingo link will be emailed along with directions on how to join the Zoom call. Bingo cards will be dropped in the resident’s mailbox or at the front door.
— Special to the Register & Bee
