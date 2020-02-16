According to a recent social media poll, more than half of local caregivers in the Dan River Region pinpoint stress as one of their greatest health concerns as they work to ensure the proper care and good health of their charges.
To recognize caregivers and their service to the community, Ballou Recreation Center will host its first National Caregiver Day event at 11 a.m. Friday featuring a catered lunch, guest speakers, a self-care beauty bar, glam makeovers and more activities designed to relieve stress.
“We are so excited about this program,” said program coordinator Sophia Bolakas. “So many members of the community have already went above and beyond to provide services for the caregivers who attend and we are touched by their kindness.”
According to Bolakas, tickets to the event cost $10, and she is encouraging those who have benefited from the efforts of a caregiver to sponsor someone to attend. Tickets can be purchased by calling Ballou Recreation Center (434) 799-5216.
“What we hope will happen is the members of our community or businesses whose lives have been improved by an individual who provides care to a family member or friend will send that caregiver to the event as a way to say thank you, and a way to provide a stress relieving afternoon.”
During the event, guest speaker topics will address the emotional stress caregivers undergo on a daily basis. Guest speakers include: Annette Clark from Alzheimer’s Association; “Know the 10 Signs of Brain Health,” Crystal Conard from Danville Pittsylvania Community Services; “Compassion Fatigue,” and Cyndi Reames from Danville Yoga and Meditation; “Self-Care and Mindfulness.”
